Bengals Legend Chimes in on Zac Taylor's Future: 'Now It Starts to Fall Back on You'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've finished the season 9-8 and just one game out of the playoffs, but Cincinnati's slow starts have been a theme in recent years.
The Bengals started the season 0-3 and 1-4. It's something Andrew Whitworth expects to change. He believes the pressure is on head coach Zac Taylor, especially after firing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
"Once you start making those changes, they gotta work. Because now it starts to fall back on you," Whitworth said. "How they start the year and the way it goes is going to fall on Zac Taylor. It really will tell the story of what is going to be possible of this Joe Burrow-led Bengals organization."
The Bengals face plenty of big offseason questions. They obviously have to add to their roster, but keeping key guys like Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson should be high on their prioirty list.
"How do they handle Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase with contracts and how they move forward?" Whitworth asked. "This is a big year for Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals."
Check out the entire clip below:
