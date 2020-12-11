NewsAll Bengals+
Injury Roundup—Tee Higgins Expected to Play Against Cowboys

Tee Higgins should suit up this week against Dallas
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to play on Sunday against the Cowboys.

He hurt his hamstring while attempting to jump over a defender in the fourth quarter of in Cincinnati's 19-7 loss to Miami. 

"It's gotten a lot better," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday morning. "He got some good work in today and certainly improved throughout the week so I'm optimistic about him."

He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. 

"I just had a little hamstring tweak," Higgins said after the game. "I’m a playmaker. Playmakers try to make plays and I tried to make a play. So if it comes about again, I’ll do it again."

The 21-year-old has been the Bengals' top downfield threat this season. He has 53 receptions for 729 yards and five touchdowns. He's averaging 13.8 yards-per-catch, which leads the team. 

Alex Redmond will be active after missing last week's game with a concussion. He could start at right guard, but the Bengals have options. 

Quinton Spain will likely get another start, which leaves Redmond, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Michael Jordan in the mix for the other guard spot. 

Jordan only plays on the left side and Redmond has gotten all of his reps at right guard, but Spain and Su'a-Filo are capable of playing both spots. 

"We've moved guys around more than we've wanted to, but we gotta try to get everybody in the right spot," Taylor said. "We certainly got some options for Sunday that we're evaluating right now. We'll just put the guys in the right spot on Sunday to help us win."

Special teams ace Brandon Wilson is "doubtful" with a hamstring issue. He tried to play through it last week, but exited the game after a few snaps. 

Look for Alex Erickson and Mike Thomas to get more snaps on special teams with Wilson out.  

This post will be updated with the Bengals' official injury report when it's released on Friday afternoon. 

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) after catching a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
