Important NFL roster changes and rules for the 2020 season that you need to know

CINCINNATI — The NFL and the Players Association have agreed to multiple changes for the 2020 season to help teams maneuver during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides agreed to an opt out deadline for players that choose not to participate this season.

Players must provide the team with written notice of his decision to opt out by Aug. 6, 2020 at 4 p.m. EST.

There are two categories — voluntary and higher risk opt outs. If a player voluntarily opts out, they will receive a $150,000 stipend, which is essentially a salary advance. Those players will still have healthcare and are eligible to opt out as long as they earned a pension credit for playing in 2019 or were drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Higher risk players have the same deadline, but will receive $350,000 and the money won't be treated as a salary advance.

Players can opt out after Thursday's deadline under one of two conditions. If they're diagnosed a medical condition that places him in a high-risk category or if a family member dies, is hospitalized or otherwise moves to a medical facility because of COVID-19 or a related condition.

Roster Changes

All 32 NFL teams can carry 16 players on their practice squad, including six veteran players. That means experienced players across the league may end up on practice squads this season.

Teams are allowed to protect four players on the practice squad every Tuesday. For example, the Bengals can block anyone that tries to poach one of their four 'blocked' players starting on Tuesday. If quarterback Jake Dolegala ends up on the practice squad, there would only be about a 36-hour window — Monday and part of Tuesday — where he can leave Cincinnati for an active roster spot on another team. Once the Bengals choose their four players, no team can sign them to their 53-man roster that week.

Another major change includes the injured reserve designation. Unlimited players can return from IR after three weeks.

That means a player that suffers a hamstring injury and would normally miss 3-4 games will likely end up on injured reserve. This is separate from the COVID-19/reserve list.

Other Notes

NFL teams can fine players $50,000 for refusing to be tested for COVID-19.

The Bengals and the rest of the league will be able to promote a player from the practice squad to the active roster up to 90 minutes before game time.

