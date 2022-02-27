Important Offseason Dates That Every Bengals Fan Should Have on Their Calendar

It's a big offseason for Mike Brown, Duke Tobin and the Bengals.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were 90 seconds away from their first Super Bowl win in team history before ultimately losing to the Rams 23-20.

Now owner Mike Brown and the rest of the front office must regroup and find a way to upgrade the roster this offseason. Their major weakness is in the trenches.

Adding talent in the offensive line room should be their first priority. They also have to figure out what they're going to do with star safety Jessie Bates, who's set to become a free agent and is a prime candidate for the franchise tag.

Here are important dates that every fan should have in their calendar this offseason:

March 1-7 — NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium: Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 8 — Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 14-16 — The "legal tampering period" begins. Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 16.

March 16 — Prior to 4:00 p.m. ET clubs must exercise options for 2022 on all players who have option clauses in their 2021 contracts.

March 16 — Prior to 4:00 p.m. ET clubs must submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.

March 16 — Prior to 4:00 p.m. ET clubs must submit a minimum salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2021 contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit.

March 16 — Top 51 Rule begins. All clubs must be under the 2022 Salary Cap prior to 4:00 p.m. ET.

March 16 — All 2021 player contracts will expire at 4:00 p.m. ET

March 16 — The 2022 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

March 16 — The first day of the 2022 league year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4:00 p.m. ET and 11:59:59 p.m. ET on March 16.

March 16 — Trading period for 2022 begins at 4:00 p.m. ET after expiration of all 2021 contracts.

March 27-30 — Annual League Meeting: Palm Beach, Florida.

April 4 — Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 18 — Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 22 — Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.

April 28-30 — 2022 NFL Draft: Las Vegas, Nevada.

May 2 — Deadline for clubs to exercise fifth-year option for players selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

