Jessie Bates Discusses Future, Hopes to Avoid Franchise Tag

Skip to main content

Jessie Bates 'Absolutely' Wants to Stay in Cincinnati, Doesn't Want to be Franchise Tagged

The 24-year-old discussed his future on Wednesday afternoon.

CINCINNATI — Bengals star safety Jessie Bates discussed his future in Cincinnati on Wednesday during an interview with NFL Network. 

The 24-year-old "absolutely" wants to stay with the Bengals, but admits he doesn't want to play on the franchise tag. 

“We will see. Hopefully I am not under a franchise tag. You just gotta play your cards right," Bates said. "Hopefully I will still be a part of that in Cincinnati. There is a lot of good things to come, whether I am there or not."

Bates finished with 88 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception in 16 games this season. He caught fire in the postseason, compiling 20 tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions.

The Bengals were unable to sign him to a long-term deal prior to the 2021 season. Contract talks broke off during training camp. 

He's set to become a free agent next month, but the Bengals will likely place the franchise tag on him before the March 8 deadline. 

That would put Bates in position to make $12.91 million in 2022. He'd be scheduled to become a free agent in 2023. 

In a perfect world, the two sides would agree to a long-term extension, but that could be difficult, especially since the Bengals have the franchise tag in their back pocket. 

“I’m not too worried about being the highest paid safety," Bates said. "But I do know value over cost and I think that is something that we are going to continue to evaluate.” 

If the Bengals do tag Bates, they would still be able to negotiate a long-term extension with him this summer, prior to training camp. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Mike Hilton Continues to Recruit Star Players to Cincinnati

Jordan Palmer Posts Heartfelt Message to Joe Burrow After Super Bowl Loss

Bengals Finalize 2022 Coaching Staff

Should Bengals Make Run at Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman?

Brian Callahan Names 'Biggest Play' That Will Stick With Him From Super Bowl

Mike Hilton Makes Plea for Bengals to Re-Sign Jessie Bates

Read More

Ricardo Allen Announces Retirement

Bengals Hiring James Bettcher to be New Linebackers Coach

Complete List of Bengals Players Set to Hit Free Agency

What a Ride: Reflecting on Bengals' Run to Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow Ready to Get to Work Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

No Fan Left Behind at Super Bowl LVI

Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow Following Super Bowl LVI Run

NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Plans to Upgrade Offensive Line

Zac Taylor Explains Why Samaje Perine Was in Over Joe Mixon in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals Sign Zac Taylor to Contract Extension

Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow's Knee Injury

Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals LB Coach Al Golden Leaving for Notre Dame

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jessie Bates Discusses Future, Hopes to Avoid Franchise Tag

By James Rapien
just now
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Mike Hilton Continues to Recruit Star Players to Bengals, This Time He Has His Eyes on a Cornerback

By James Rapien
1 hour ago
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ja'Marr Chase (LSU) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by Cincinnati Bengals as the number five overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Cincinnati Bengals 2022 NFL Draft First Look

By James Rapien
5 hours ago
Zac Taylor
News

Bengals Hire Three Assistants, Finalize Coaching Staff for 2022 Season

By James Rapien
Feb 22, 2022
Jordan Palmer, Joe Burrow
News

Jordan Palmer Posts Heartfelt Message About Joe Burrow After Super Bowl LVI Loss

By James Rapien
Feb 22, 2022
Jessie Bates
GM Report

The Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Franchise Tag Window Officially Open

By James Rapien
Feb 22, 2022
Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mike Hilton Appears to be Recruiting Pro Bowl Offensive Tackle to Bengals

By James Rapien
Feb 21, 2022
Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) blocks Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Could Bengals Make a Deal With Texans for Laremy Tunsil?

By James Rapien
Feb 21, 2022