Mike Hilton Continues to Recruit Star Players to Bengals, This Time He Has His Eyes on a Cornerback

The veteran continues to push for stars in free agency.

CINCINNATI — Mike Hilton is doing everything he can to recruit star free agents to the Bengals this offseason. 

The veteran free agent reached out to Laremy Tunsil about potentially coming to Cincinnati earlier this week. He followed that up by tweeting Patriots star J.C. Jackson about signing with the Bengals in free agency. 

"I know a spot where you’ll be much appreciated," Hilton said in a quote tweet to Jackson. 

The response came after Jackson said "I guess I can't be that important to them," in a conversation about the Patriots with NBC Sports Boston. 

Hilton is certainly eyeing two players that would fill big needs on the Bengals' roster. They need another starting cornerback and have to address the offensive line in a major way this offseason. 

Hilton was college teammates with Tunsil at Ole Miss. He might not have any ties to Jackson, but that isn't stopping him from recruiting the Pro Bowler. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Hilton Continues to Recruit Star Players to Bengals, This Time He Has His Eyes on a Cornerback

By James Rapien

