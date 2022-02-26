Cincinnati desperately needs to improve in the trenches this offseason.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were one play away from winning Super Bowl LVI, despite having one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times [including playoffs] in 2021. After suffering a torn left ACL in 2020 and playing through a sprained right MCL in the Super Bowl, the Bengals desperately need to upgrade in the trenches.

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes there are draft prospects that are going to be taken in the mid-rounds that are better than the five offensive linemen the Bengals relied on against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

"We know they have the needs on the offensive line. They're going to be able to find upgrades to the offensive line throughout this draft," Jeremiah said on Friday. "They're going to get players in the third, fourth round in this draft that are better than the guys, some of these guys that they trotted out there and started in the Super Bowl. They're going to have a lot of opportunities to address that position."

The Bengals absolutely need to address the offensive line in the draft, but they also need to add proven players in free agency.

They've tried to fix their issues in the trenches through the draft in recent years and it hasn't worked.

