NFL News: Jaguars release Leonard Fournette

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Jacksonville Jaguars released Leonard Fournette on Monday morning. 

The former fourth-overall pick hits the free agent market less than two weeks before the start of the regular season. 

"The Jaguars were in fact trying to trade Leonard Fournette," Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network. "That was something that was really known to every team. And it was more, not so much trying to trade him, was really just trying to give him away."

Fournette, 25, was drafted in 2017. He's had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons over that span and had the best year of his career last season.

He finished with 1,152 rushing yards (4.3 average) and three touchdowns in 2019. He also had 76 receptions for 522 yards. 

"I got a text from another NFL head coach this morning and it was pretty simple, 'Doug (Marrone) is trying to clean up the place,'" Rapoport said. "Instead of moving forward, instead of trying to fix this, after months of moving forward, they simply waive him, move forward and move on in Jacksonville."

Fournette is expected to file a grievance so he can earn his $4.2 million in guarantees that was voided when he was suspended. If the Jaguars win the case, then that money will fall off their books for good. If not, Fournette will be able to earn that salary and whatever money he gets from his new team. 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots could both be good fits for Fournette in free agency. 

