Bengals Receiver Ja'Marr Chase One of the Favorites to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

Chase is the top non-quarterback according to oddsmakers

CINCINNATI — Bengals first round pick Ja'Marr Chase is one of the favorites to be named NFL Rookie of the Year.

Cincinnati picked the 21-year-old with the fifth overall pick on Thursday night. Winning the award is one of the many goals he has for the 2021-22 season.

“I want to win rookie of the year," Chase said after being drafted. "I want to have 10 touchdowns and at least 1,500 yards for the year.”

If he somehow accomplishes his goal of 1,500 yards receiving, it would be the most by a rookie in NFL history. It would also give him a chance to leapfrog the guys ahead of him in the rookie of the year race, all of which are quarterbacks.

Trevor Lawrence is the favorite at +350, followed by Justin Fields (+450) and Trey Lance (+550). Mac Jones (+700) and Zach Wilson (+750) are also ahead of Chase.

The Bengals receiver is +1,000 to win the award. Only five players are ahead of him.

Check out the complete rankings below (Odds Courtesy of BetOnline).

2021-22 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Trevor Lawrence 13/4

Justin Fields 11/2

Trey Lance 11/2

Mac Jones 7/1

Zach Wilson 15/2

Ja'Marr Chase 10/1

Kyle Pitts 11/1

Jaylen Waddle 14/1

Najee Harris 14/1

DeVonta Smith 18/1

Travis Etienne 20/1

Javonte Williams 28/1

Kadarius Toney 40/1

Kyle Trask 40/1

Rashod Bateman 40/1

Rondale Moore 40/1

Terrace Marshall Jr 40/1

Kellen Mond 50/1

Trey Sermon 50/1

2021-22 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Micah Parsons 4/1

Jaelan Phillips 7/1

Kwity Paye 15/2

Jaycee Horn 10/1

Patrick Surtain II 10/1

Zaven Collins 10/1

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 12/1

Jamin Davis 16/1

Jayson Oweh 16/1

Gregory Rousseau 18/1

Azeez Ojulari 20/1

Caleb Farley 20/1

Greg Newsome II 25/1

Payton Turner 25/1

Trevon Moehrig-Woodard 25/1

Eric Stokes 28/1

Joe Tryon 33/1

Nick Bolton 33/1

Asante Samuel Jr. 40/1

Baron Browning 40/1

Christian Barmore 40/1

Jabril Cox 40/1

Ronnie Perkins 40/1

Joseph Ossai 50/1

