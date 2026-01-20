NFL Star 'Better Never' Hear Indiana Team Compared to Joe Burrow's 2019 LSU Squad

CINCINNATI — The Indiana Hoosiers became the first college football team in over 100 years to finish a season 16-0 on Monday night, but NFL star Micah Parsons doesn't want to hear them compared to one team in particular: Joe Burrow's 2019 LSU squad.

That team went 15-0 en route to their title, and Burrow posted astounding numbers along the way.

"Indiana might win," Parsons posted on X, "But ball knowers, I better never hear a comparison to Joe Burrow and that LSU team to this Indiana unit."

Hoosier's passer Fernando Mendoza joined Burrow as only the 10th quarterbacks in CFB history to win the Heisman Trophy and National Championship in the same season.

The current Bengals quarterback set nearly every LSU single-season passing record in 2019 on his way to leading the Tigers to a 15-0 mark and the CFP National Championship Game. He is the only player in SEC history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 TDs in a season, and he finished with 5,671 passing yards, 60 TDs, and only six interceptions. The magical run saw him set SEC single-season records for completions (402), attempts (527), passing yards (5,671), passing TDs (60), total TDs (65), completion percentage (76.3), total yards (6,039), total yards per game (402.6), and total plays (642).

Mendoza didn't come close to touching any of those numbers, but his Hoosiers did roll through a very tough slate of opponents to lift the trophy.

Alas, both stars are now college champions forever.

