Jessie Bates Named to AP All-Pro Second Team
CINCINNATI — First it was the Pro Bowl, now it's the All-Pro team.
Bengals safety Jessie Bates wasn't named to the 2020 Associated Press All-Pro First Team.
The AP announced their selections on Friday afternoon.
Three safeties made the team, including Tyrann Mathieu of the Chiefs, Steelers' star Minkah Fitzpatrick and Budda Baker of the Cardinals.
The Bengals were one of 16 organizations that didn't have a player on the All-Pro First Team.
Bates was selected for the second-team. He was joined by Seattle safety Jamal Adams.
At only 23-years-old, Bates is one of the NFL's rising stars and the Bengals' best defensive player. He hid a lot of their flaws this season.
Bates finished with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed. Safety Vonn Bell was the only Bengals player that finished the season with more tackles (114).
Bates is the Bengals' first All-Pro selection since 2015.
Check out both the first and the second-team rosters below.
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle — Jack Conklin, Cleveland
Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard — Brandon Scherff, Washington
Center — Corey Linsley, Green Bay
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis
Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis
Cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Jason Sanders, Miami
Punter — Jake Bailey, New England
Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt Returner — Gunner Olszewski, New England
Special Teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis
Long Snapper — Morgan Cox, Baltimore
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)
Running Back — Alvin Kamara, New Orleans
Tight End — N/A
Wide Receivers — DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)
Left Tackle — Garett Bolles, Denver
Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland
Center — Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay
Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers — Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago
Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo
Safeties — Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Jack Fox, Detroit
Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Buffalo
Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Miami
Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England
Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis
