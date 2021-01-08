Jessie Bates Named to AP All-Pro Second Team

Bates has a breakout season for the Bengals

CINCINNATI — First it was the Pro Bowl, now it's the All-Pro team.

Bengals safety Jessie Bates wasn't named to the 2020 Associated Press All-Pro First Team.

The AP announced their selections on Friday afternoon.

Three safeties made the team, including Tyrann Mathieu of the Chiefs, Steelers' star Minkah Fitzpatrick and Budda Baker of the Cardinals.

The Bengals were one of 16 organizations that didn't have a player on the All-Pro First Team.

Bates was selected for the second-team. He was joined by Seattle safety Jamal Adams.

At only 23-years-old, Bates is one of the NFL's rising stars and the Bengals' best defensive player. He hid a lot of their flaws this season.

Bates finished with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed. Safety Vonn Bell was the only Bengals player that finished the season with more tackles (114).

Bates is the Bengals' first All-Pro selection since 2015.

Check out both the first and the second-team rosters below.

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center — Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter — Jake Bailey, New England

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis

Long Snapper — Morgan Cox, Baltimore

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)

Running Back — Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight End — N/A

Wide Receivers — DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)

Left Tackle — Garett Bolles, Denver

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Jack Fox, Detroit

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Buffalo

Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Miami

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

