NFL News: Jets Fire Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams

Gregg is out in New York

CINCINNATI — The New York Jets fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on Monday morning according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Williams sent the house on a 3rd-and-10 play on Sunday with the Jets clinging to a 28-24 lead with 13 seconds remaining.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr avoided the pressure and connected with rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs for the game-winning touchdown.

The Jets are in danger of becoming the third team in NFL history to finish 0-16. Williams has taken plenty of criticism for not dropping into a prevent defense in that situation.

"We're just upset," Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said after the game. "Some guys are at a loss how to feel. There are a lot of emotions going around the locker room. We should have won. We've had a few games this year where we haven't had a chance. But to have a game like this, to have it won at the end ... these definitely hurt more than any."

The Jets are 0-12 on the year. The 46-yard touchdown kept the Raiders' playoff hopes alive. Las Vegas is 7-5 on the season.

New York fans might've been happy about the loss because it puts the Jets in prime position to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft.

New York is expected to clean house, which includes firing head coach Adam Gase.

They went 7-9 last season, but nothing has gone right for the Jets this year. They close out their season with the Seahawks, Rams, Browns and Patriots.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!