Jets Release Star Running Back Le'Veon Bell

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The New York Jets released star running back Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday night. 

They had been trying to trade him for weeks, but couldn't find any takers according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The Jets owe the three-time Pro Bowler another $6 million in base salary this season. 

"After having conversations with Le'Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le'Veon," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in a statement. "The Jets organization appreciates Le'Veon's efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team. We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success."

Bell only appeared in 17 games for the Jets. He made $27 million over that span. He leaves behind $15 million in dead cap money this season and $4 million in dead cap in 2021. 

The 28-year-old was placed on injured reserve after the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Bills due to a hamstring injury. He ran for 60 yards during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cardinals. 

Bell finished with 789 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 15 games for the Jets last season. His 3.2 yards-per-carry was a new career-low. He also had 66 receptions for 461 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Bell was dominant in his first five NFL seasons with the Steelers. He'll look to regain his All-Pro form following a failed stint with the Jets. 

The Patriots, Steelers, Bears and Cardinals could all have interest in Bell. 

