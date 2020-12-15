JJ Dalton on Return to Cincinnati: 'My Heart is Full'

Andy and JJ Dalton's impact will be felt for years to come

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton returned to Cincinnati on Sunday for the first time since being released by the team in April.

The 33-year-old guided the Cowboys past the Bengals 30-7.

Dallas snapped a two-game winning streak and the two-time Pro Bowler was able to pick up a win against the team that drafted him.

Dalton and his wife JJ did so much for the community during their nine years in Cincinnati. The Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation has impacted over four million people across the country, including countless lives in the Queen City.

JJ watched Andy complete 16-of-23 pass attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

She reflected on their return to Cincinnati on Tuesday.

"This weekend was filled with SO many emotions... my heart is full after going back to a place we called home for so long!! LOVED getting to see friends that are such a big part of our life," Dalton wrote on Instagram. "Loved being surrounded by the people and the community that helped us grow in to who we are today!! It's so much bigger than football! Football is what brought us all together but faith and friendships are what keep us together!! Thankful for all of the memories in Cincy and thankful for the new memories and friendships in Dallas🙏🏼🙏🏼 Ephesians 2:10 for we are Gods handiwork created in Christ Jesus to do good works which he prepared in advanced for us to do!!"

Dalton is the Bengals’ all-time leader in completions (2,757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28).

"It was so weird just to see him in that uniform with those colors. Andy and I have a relationship that is bigger than football," A.J. Green said after the game. "Our wives sat together in the boxes today. It was special. It’s weird, but I’m happy for him that he’s getting a starting job and can show people what he can do."

Dalton signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys. He and Green will both be free agents this offseason.

