Mike Daniels Continues to Compare Joe Burrow to Aaron Rodgers

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has played at a high level for most of his rookie season.

The 23-year-old ranks third in the NFL with 2,272 yards. That puts him on pace to shatter Andrew Luck's rookie record for most yards (4,374).

The Bengals have already matched their win total from last season. Burrow has put them in position to win week in and week out.

Veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels has been blown away by his new quarterback. Daniels, 31, spent his first seven seasons with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. He played for the Lions last season.

Daniels hasn't shied away from comparing Burrow to Rodgers in interviews with the local media.

"He does a lot of things that remind me of Aaron in terms of his poise and how he conducts himself," Daniels said on Monday in an interview with local media. "He’s a rookie strictly because of the amount of time he’s been in the NFL. But his mentality, his swagger if you want to say that, I use the word poise, just the way he goes about and conducts business, he’s a true leader. The guy, he’s doing some great things already. No doubt in my mind he’ll be the rookie of the year. And he’s going to have a very very great career, and I’m just glad to be a part of the beginning phases of it."

Daniels didn't stop there. The veteran defensive tackle was a guest on the Jim Rome Show on Thursday. He continued to sign Burrow's praises.

"I don't make this comparison for anybody and I don't just throw out compliments. I'm kind of a hard guy to please. He has a lot of Aaron Rodgers in him in the way he carries himself," Daniels said. "His poise, his confidence. He's not a rookie. He really isn't. I'll say the first week he was rookie and then by the end of camp he was a two-year vet. And then now he seems like a guy who's been in the NFL for quite some time now, who's already made a name for himself with the way he's taken control of this offense. "This guy's like a five-year vet who's established himself and won some major games. I can say I am confident with that guy under center on my football team. He's going to have a great career."

Listen to the entire interview below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!