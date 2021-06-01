Analyst Expects Joe Burrow to Improve in One Key Area This Season

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow flashed plenty of potential during his rookie campaign last season.

He threw for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games and helped make the Bengals relevant for the first time since 2015.

CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso is expecting Burrow to improve in one key area that could help him and the Bengals take a big leap in 2021.

“He has to get more accurate throwing the ball down the field. Last year in those 10.5 games, Joe Burrow was accurate on only 21% of his deep balls and the league average was 42%,” Trapasso said. “He was very good at the short and intermediate levels and we know that in today’s NFL that’s where the majority of your throws will be made, but to drop more footballs in the bucket, down the field will be integral toward Joe Burrow making that next step.”

The Bengals added multiple pieces to their offensive line and selected wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Those additions should make life easier on Burrow.

“They’re gonna be better. I think the front office has done an admirable job of adding talent t0 this roster in key areas,” Trapasso said. “I think they’re probably a year away from being a serious contender in the AFC. Certainly some pieces on defense will help, but we’re still talking about Joe Burrow as a fringe top-10 quarterback because I think he will be better down the field in year two. Couple that with how surgically accurate he was up to about 20 yards throwing the football last season, I think after being a middle of the pack quarterback during the first half of his rookie season, top-10 to top-12 will be how Joe Burrow will be viewed across the league.”

Burrow has made it clear he needs to be more accurate downfield. If Chase is as advertised, then there's no reason why the Bengals' offense can't post big numbers this season.

