Injury Roundup — Joe Mixon Ruled Out, Bengals Get Good News In Trenches

Joe Mixon will miss his fourth straight game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to be without Joe Mixon for a fourth-straight game on Sunday against Washington. 

The 24-year-old continues to recover from a foot injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Colts. 

"I don't want to make any predictions on these injuries because I know how that can go," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday when asked if Mixon would return this season. "We're just trying to be smart with him. He was in the training room getting worked on [during practice]."

Veteran Giovani Bernard will once again start in Mixon's place. The veteran turns 29 on Sunday. 

"I’ve always just been a guy (that) whenever my number is called, just go out there and have no drop off," Bernard said on Thursday. "I’ve always been with that type of mindset, just to go out there, play ball and have fun doing it. But obviously, Joe’s a great player. We miss him. He’s just recovering from his injury. Any type of great player, you want them on the field."

Bernard has 129 rushing yards and 92 receiving yards in his three starts without Mixon. He's scored three touchdowns over that span. 

The Bengals did get some good news in the trenches. Second-year tackle Jonah Williams will return to the field after missing two games with a neck injury. He was active last week against the Steelers, but didn't play. He was a full participant in practice this week. 

The arrow is pointing up for Bobby Hart, who practiced this week. He suffered a knee injury in Week 7 that caused him to miss two games. He wasn't listed on the Bengals' final injury report. 

Taylor declined to say whether or not Hart would start at right tackle. 

Alex Redmond is progressing from a biceps injury he suffered in practice earlier in the week, but he should be able to play on Sunday.

He's made six-straight starts at right guard and is officially "questionable" for Sunday's game. It'll be interesting to see if he stays there or if Quinton Spain gets a chance after stellar performances against the Titans and Steelers.

Margus Hunt and Fred Johnson were activated from the COVID-19/reserve list on Friday. They're also questionable for Sunday's game.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Oct 29, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of a Bengals helmet on the sidelines in the game of the Indianapolis Colts against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
