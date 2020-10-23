Joe Mixon and William Jackson III Ruled Out for Sunday's Game Against the Browns

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will be without two key pieces of their team for Sunday's rematch with the Browns.

Running back Joe Mixon won't play against Cleveland. He didn't practice this week after injuring his foot in last week's loss to the Colts. He hasn't practiced all week and won't play against Cleveland.

"It's just a foot injury. We'll see how this weekend goes," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "The only thing I'd rule him out for is this game."

Mixon has 428 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season. He's averaging 3.6 yards-per-carry. He also has 21 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Look for Giovani Bernard to start with Mixon out. He'll likely maintain his third-down role, while also getting more snaps on first and second-down.

Semaje Perine and Trayveon Williams will both be active and could see snaps at running back.

"We have a lot of faith in those three guys. We expect them to play well," Taylor said.

Cornerback William Jackson III is also out this week with a concussion. That's a huge loss for the Bengals' defense.

Jackson is having a good season and is capable of guarding Odell Beckham Jr. one-on-one at times. Without him, the Bengals will likely double team the Browns star receiver, which could open things up for running back Kareem Hunt, tight end Austin Hooper and the rest of the Cleveland offense.

Look for Darius Phillips and LeShaun Sims to start on the outside with Mackensie Alexander lining up against Browns slot receiver Jarvis Landry.

Jackson, Alexander, Phillips and Sims are the only four cornerbacks that have taken snaps on defense this season.

Tony Brown could make his defensive debut this season on Sunday. Cornerback Torry McTyer may also be elevated from the practice squad.

The Bengals did get some good injury news. Veteran Mike Daniels will play against the Browns. He's missed the past three games with an elbow injury. Sunday will be the first time Daniels and eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins will be on the field together in a real game.

He has two tackles in two games this season.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!