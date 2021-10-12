Jon Gruden Resigning as Raiders Head Coach
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is resigning according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Gruden met with Raiders owner Mark Davis on Monday night and informed him of the decision.
The news comes just hours after a New York Times report revealed that Gruden sent emails that contained racist, anti-gay and misogynistic comments.
Gruden coached the Raiders on Sunday, just two days after the Wall Street Journal revealed an email that used a racial trope to describe NFLPA Chief DeMaurice Smith.
“Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires,” Gruden wrote in a July 2, 2011, email to then Washington general manager Bruce Allen, according to the report.
The NFL was reportedly waiting to see what the Raiders would do before disciplining the veteran head coach. Gruden decided to resign instead.
It's unclear who will takeover as head coach of the Raiders, but Gruden is out in Las Vegas.
