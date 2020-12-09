NewsAll Bengals+
Search

The Bengals 'dodged a bullet' with Jonah Williams' injury

Jonah Williams' Injury Isn't as Severe as it Could've Been
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed starting left tackle Jonah Williams on injured reserve Wednesday. 

The second-year offensive lineman suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. 

It was an ugly injury and he was carted off the field, but it wasn't as serious it looked.

"Not as severe as it could be. It'll be a couple of weeks," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Had this been earlier in the season it would not have been too long of an injury."

Williams could be out for the season with just four games remaining, but his offseason training schedule won't be impacted by the injury. 

"In some sense you were able to dodge a bullet there," Taylor said. "It's going to be a couple week deal and unfortunately we only have a couple weeks left."

The Bengals drafted Williams in the first-round (11th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. They're hoping he can develop into their franchise left tackle. He showed signs of growth this season after missing his entire rookie year with a shoulder injury.

Williams has appeared in 10 games this year and was arguably the Bengals' best offensive lineman. 

"Jonah is a smart guy, he doesn’t really make too many errors," Bengals running back Giovani Bernard said on Monday. "He’s in his playbook, he understands what things need to be done, what calls have to be relayed to everyone else. Obviously he’s a player we want out there, we need out there." 

Rookie Hakeem Adeniji will take Williams' place in the starting lineup. He's made four starts this season. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) leaves the game after being examined in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Bengals led 17-10 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals
News

The Bengals 'dodged a bullet' with Jonah Williams' injury

Marvin Lewis is eager to help the ASU football program. Marvin Lewis
News

Marvin Lewis Could Return to the NFL This Offseason

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) is helped on to the cart after being injured in the game against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Activate Darius Phillips, Place Jonah Williams on Injured Reserve

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Mike Daniels Praises Joe Burrow's Leadership: 'Bengals Got the Right One'

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: Zac Taylor's Play Calling, Potential Free Agent Additions and the Midweek Mailbag

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) is consoled by tight end Drew Sample (89) after his fumble to end the team s chance at a comeback win against the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Backup Quarterback Problems Continue to Bite Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor calls a play in the third quarter during a Week 1 NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals lost 16-13. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13`
News

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Won't Give Up Play Calling Duties

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals WR Auden Tate Underwent Successful Shoulder Surgery

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks on the sidelines during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

A Deeper Look at the Bengals' Third Quarter Struggles