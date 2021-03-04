Josh Bynes Bracing For Free Agency, Open to Re-Signing With Bengals

Bynes is one of the many veterans the Bengals could re-sign this offseason

The Bengals are expected to make plenty of moves in free agency for a second-straight offseason.

Linebacker Josh Bynes was one of their most productive free agent additions in 2020. He started all 16 games for the Bengals, finishing with a career-high 99 tackles.

The 31-year-old was a one of the captains on defense. He made it clear in a recent appearance on Good Morning Football that he's open to returning to Cincinnati following one season with the Bengals.

“For me, it’s just to continue playing this game. Let me go out there and continue to show that I can play this game to the fullest potential," Bynes said. "This’ll be my 11th season coming up, and I still have a lot left in the tank and I want to play as long as I can. I want a team to have faith in me knowing that I can go out there and play each and every game like it’s my last. And I showed that this past season in all 16 [games] and stood strong. I know I’m capable of doing that this coming season and going forward another season, so I just can’t wait to finally figure that opportunity out either with Cincy or with another organization in the next few weeks.”

Bynes was a reliable veteran presence in the Bengals' young linebacker room. Bringing him back would make sense, even if he isn't going to start like he did in 2020.

The team will likely try to give Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither bigger roles as they enter year two. The same goes for linebacker Markus Bailey, who didn't play much on defense as a rookie. Bynes brought a good attitude to the locker room and would probably be willing to re-sign in Cincinnati, even if it meant less playing time.

“A lot of my teammates do call me Coach Bynes,” Bynes said. “I love it. They’ve even got me thinking maybe coaching is the next thing for me after this. I just love that title. Just going out there just trying to play the game that’s in the game and just set an example for these young guys.”

It remains to be seen if the Bengals want to reunite with Bynes, but bringing him back on a one or two-year deal would make sense for both sides.

