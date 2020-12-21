NFL Legend and Hall of Famer Kevin Green Has Passed Away

CINCINNATI — NFL legend and Hall of Famer Kevin Greene died on Monday morning at his home in Alabama. He was 58-years-old.

Greene's 15 seasons in the NFL included stops in Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Carolina and San Francisco.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene. I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense," Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker said in a statement. "He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin’s memory.”

Greene had 160 career sacks. He finished with 10 or more sacks in 10 of his 15 NFL seasons. He was a two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler and he was also a member of the Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team for the 1990's.

Bengals defensive tackle Margus Hunt was one of many players that worked with Greene over the years.

"We lost an amazing player and person this morning with the passing of Kevin Green," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. "His sudden death is a shock to us all as he was a close friend and teammate to so many people in the Steelers family. When Kevin came to the Steelers in 1993 he had an immediate impact. Paired with Greg Lloyd, Kevin and Greg led a defense that became known as blitzburgh and went on to play in Super Bowl XXX. Kevin's energy and enthusiasm were inspiring for our team as well as our fans. My condolences go out to Kevin's wide, Tara, their children and the entire Green family in this most difficult time. They will always be members of the Steelers family and in our thoughts and prayers."