Podcast: Top Head Coaching Candidates, Super Bowl Pretenders and Edge Rushers in the '21 Draft

James Rapien and Tony Wiggins talk all things NFL
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Tony Wiggins and I discuss the NFL's top head coaching candidates with black Monday right around the corner, plus Super Bowl contenders and pretenders and a look at the top edge rushers in the 2021 NFL Draft

Listen to the episode of the Locked on NFL podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

