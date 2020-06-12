The Bengals completely remade their defense this offseason.

They signed eight free agents, including five projected starters on defense.

One of those starters is nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander. The former second-round pick signed a one-year, $4 million deal.

He had 38 tackles and one interception last season for the Vikings. He was the only defensive back in the NFL to play 500 or more snaps and not miss a tackle according to Pro Football Focus.

Alexander, 26, signed with the Bengals hoping to increase his value on the market. He wants to show he deserves a long-term deal in Cincinnati or somewhere else. The only way to do that is to excel on the field in 2020.

Most players have adjusted their workout routine due to COVID-19. Despite the challenges that this offseason has brought, Alexander appears to be in great shape.

He posted clips of him working out on Thursday. You can watch the video below:

Alexander joins Trae Waynes, Vonn Bell and LeShaun Sims in the Bengals' secondary. The organization signed all four veterans in free agency. They kept William Jackson III and Darius Phillips, but there are plenty of new faces in the cornerback room.

They also added D.J. Reader and Josh Bynes in free agency. Reader was arguably the biggest addition of the offseason not named Joe Burrow.

He should make life easier on Geno Atkins and the rest of the defense. He had 52 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Texans last season.

The Bengals' defense should be much improved this season. Their offseason additions — including Alexander — should make a big impact.