AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Mackensie Alexander appears to be in great shape, Bengals hopeful defense will be much improved

James Rapien

The Bengals completely remade their defense this offseason. 

They signed eight free agents, including five projected starters on defense. 

One of those starters is nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander. The former second-round pick signed a one-year, $4 million deal. 

He had 38 tackles and one interception last season for the Vikings. He was the only defensive back in the NFL to play 500 or more snaps and not miss a tackle according to Pro Football Focus. 

Alexander, 26, signed with the Bengals hoping to increase his value on the market. He wants to show he deserves a long-term deal in Cincinnati or somewhere else. The only way to do that is to excel on the field in 2020. 

Most players have adjusted their workout routine due to COVID-19. Despite the challenges that this offseason has brought, Alexander appears to be in great shape. 

He posted clips of him working out on Thursday. You can watch the video below:

Alexander joins Trae Waynes, Vonn Bell and LeShaun Sims in the Bengals' secondary. The organization signed all four veterans in free agency. They kept William Jackson III and Darius Phillips, but there are plenty of new faces in the cornerback room.

They also added D.J. Reader and Josh Bynes in free agency. Reader was arguably the biggest addition of the offseason not named Joe Burrow. 

He should make life easier on Geno Atkins and the rest of the defense. He had 52 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Texans last season.

The Bengals' defense should be much improved this season. Their offseason additions — including Alexander — should make a big impact. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Burrow joins Tom Brady, other NFL stars in fight against qualified immunity for police

Joe Burrow, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and other NFL stars have signed the petition

James Rapien

by

KyleZombie

Analyst says Drew Sample could be breakout star for Bengals

One analyst believes second-year tight end Drew Sample could have a big year for the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

John Ross weighs in on the Jordan vs LeBron debate

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross gives his take on LeBron James vs Michael Jordan

James Rapien

Breech, Lapham and Hobson pick Bengals' Franchise Five

Cincinnati Bengals Franchise Five: The most important coaches and players in team history

James Rapien

Big Ben's block party is coming to an end

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger plans to unblock everyone on Twitter

James Rapien

by

NicoleZembrodt

Bengals partner with players, hope to work together 'as one connected team' to better society

Cincinnati Bengals partner with players, hope to work together 'as one connected team' to better society

James Rapien

Podcast: The Bengals' meeting about racial injustice, comparing Dalvin Cook to Joe Mixon and a Ring of Honor

The Cincinnati Bengals' meeting about racial injustice, comparing Dalvin Cook to Joe Mixon and a Ring of Honor

James Rapien

T.J. Houshmandzadeh isn't sure if kneeling during the national anthem will help the racial injustice movement

Cincinnati Bengals legend T.J. Houshmandzadeh isn't sure if NFL players kneeling will help racial injustice movement

James Rapien

Anthony Munoz says Bengals legend Ken Riley 'should be a teammate' in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

One Cincinnati Bengals legend vouches for another — Anthony Munoz says Ken Riley should be in the Hall of Fame

James Rapien

by

NicoleZembrodt

Podcast: The Joe Mixon dilemma, William Jackson III's potential and Larry Warford

The Cincinnati Bengals' dilemma with Joe Mixon, William Jackson III's potential and Larry Warford

James Rapien