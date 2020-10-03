SI.com
Report: Malik Jackson won't be fined for hit on Joe Burrow

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was forced to miss a play on offense last Sunday against the Eagles after Malik Jackson delivered a vicious hit following a pass to Tyler Boyd. 

Jackson was penalized 15 yards for roughing the passer, but he won't be fined by the NFL according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. 

It's shocking that Jackson isn't being fined for his hit. The rookie had clearly thrown the ball and the veteran launched himself into Burrow's head and neck area. 

The 23-year-old only missed one play and returned to the game. 

"I got the wind knocked out of me for about 10 seconds," Burrow said after the game. "They told me I had to go out for a play. I was good after that.”

The Bengals and Eagles settled for a 23-23 tie. Burrow was hit on half of his dropbacks in Week 3, including the play involving Jackson. 

He rolled to the left on a naked bootleg and then cut back to the other side of the field, which gave Jackson a chance to tee off on him.  

"That's what I'm going to live with when I'm running around out there trying to make plays," Burrow said. "I understand that I'm going to take hits when I naked to my left, roll back right but we completed the ball, made a play, got a first down. So I'm going to live with that hit every day of the week."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

