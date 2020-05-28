AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

NFL owners table 4th-and-15 alternative to the onside kick, approve three new rules

James Rapien

The NFL owners decided to table the 4th-and-15 proposal according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

The new rule would've given teams an alternative to the onside kick. 

Instead of hoping for a good bounce on an unpredictable kick, teams would've been allowed to go for it on fourth-and-15 from their own 25-yard line. If they converted, then the drive would've continued. If not, the opposing team would get possession from wherever the ball was spotted. 

Only eight of 63 (12.7 percent) onside kick attempts were recovered last season according to NFL Research. There were only seven fourth-and-15s in 2019 and two were converted, which is a significantly higher success rate (28.6 percent). 

There's a chance NFL owners could approve the 4th-and-15 proposal in the future, but it didn't happen on Thursday. 

Peliserro reports that three new rules and a bylaw were passed. 

NFL teams will no longer be able to manipulate the game clock with multiple dead-ball fouls. The Titans used this strategy in their win over the Patriots in the playoffs last season. 

Owners voted to expand defenseless player protection for punt and kick returns. 

They also permanently added the automatic replay reviews of scoring plays and turnovers. That rule has been in place, but they voted to keep it around long-term. 

The league also approved a bylaw change, which will increase the number of players that may be designated to return from injured reserve from two to three. 

The Bengals brought John Ross and Darius Phillips back from injured reserve last season. They'll be able to activate a third player under the new bylaw.

The 4th-and-15 proposal would've been interesting, especially for a team that has plenty of weapons like the Bengals. 

The proposal could still be approved in the future. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: What players are poised to have a breakout season, plus the national perception of the Bengals

What players are poised to have a breakout season, plus the national perception of the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Podcast: The 4th-and-15 proposal, top 100 snubs and the Bengals' wide receivers

James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the 4th-and-15 proposal, the Cincinnati Bengals' best players not making a top 100 list and more

James Rapien

John Ross: An inside look at his struggles and what's next for the Bengals speedster

An inside look at John Ross' struggles and his path to redemption

James Rapien

Bengals brace for possible changes to onside kick with new 4th-and-15 proposal

The Bengals are preparing for a rule change that would all but eliminate the onside kick

James Rapien

Consistent praise for Joe Burrow bodes well for his future with the Bengals

Steady, consistent praise of Joe Burrow bodes well for the Bengals' future

James Rapien

Bengals projected to have third fewest wins in 2020 according to Football Power Index

The Bengals are projected to have the third fewest wins in the NFL this season according to ESPN's metric

James Rapien

Watch: The ultimate Auden Tate highlight reel

A closer look at Auden Tate's best highlights from high school, college and the NFL

James Rapien

Colin Cowherd says Joe Burrow is "going to get mauled this year"

The Bengals have their fair share of doubters entering the 2020 season

James Rapien

by

Shaftjohnson

Podcast: The latest on the NFL's reopening, Vonn Bell's comments on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' culture

James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the next phase of the NFL's reopening, Vonn Bell's praise for Joe Burrow and the Bengals' culture

James Rapien

Tyler Boyd named Bengals most underappreciated player

Tyler Boyd was named the Bengals most underappreciated player

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55