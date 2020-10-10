SI.com
Rookie of the Year Odds: One Bengals Player Falls, Another Rises

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year entering the 2020 season. 

The 23-year-old has exceeded expectations through the first quarter of the season, helping the Bengals to a 1-2-1 record. In reality, they should probably have another win or two on their resume, which is a testament to how he's played so far this season. 

From not turning the ball over, to making the right adjustments at the line of scrimmage—Burrow has been the best player on the Bengals' offense.

"He has a really good understanding of defenses, where our weaknesses are in the protection and he's poised back there," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "He doesn't panic vs some of the difficult looks that he's presented with and does a good job uncovering in the pocket, take the pressure off the guys up front. It's a collective effort and I think we're getting better with every game we play."

Burrow's chances of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year increased from 11/4 to 5/4 according to the oddsmakers. Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins has played well, but his odds of winning the award decreased. 

Check them out below! Odds Courtesy of BetOnline. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Player
Odds on 9/29/20
Odds Week of 10/10/20

Joe Burrow

11/4

5/4

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 

3/1

15/4

Justin Herbert 

9/1

5/1

Antonio Gibson

10/1

14/1

CeeDee Lamb

16/1

14/1

Jonathan Taylor 

5/1

14/1

Justin Jefferson  

12/1

14/1

Tua Tagovailoa 

25/1

16/1

James Robinson 

8/1

20/1

Jerry Jeudy 

18/1

20/1

D'Andre Swift 

33/1

33/1

Brandon Aiyuk 

50/1

50/1

Gabriel Davis 

66/1

50/1

J.K. Dobbins 

22/1

50/1

Laviska Shenault Jr. 

50/1

50/1

Tee Higgins  

40/1

50/1

Jalen Hurts 

25/1

66/1

Joshua Kelly 

33/1

66/1

