NFL Passes Measure to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and Scouts

CINCINNATI — The NFL passed a workplace diversity measure on Tuesday that will reward teams for being a pipeline for minority coaches and scouts according to the MMQB's Albert Breer.

Teams will receive third-round compensatory picks in each of the two drafts that follow if they have a minority staffer hired to be a head coach or general manager of another team.

They'll receive third-round compensatory picks in the next three drafts if they have people hired into both roles in the same year.

The candidate must've been employed by the team being rewarded for at least two years. It also can't be a lateral move and there can't be a break in employment from one team to the next.

The next hiring cycle is just a few months away.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is going to be one of the favorites to land a head coaching job. If the former Bengals running back does get hired during this cycle, then Kansas City will receive two third-round compensatory selections—one in 2021 and one in 2022.

Five of the 32 NFL teams have minority head coaches: Brian Flores with the Miami Dolphins, Ron Rivera in Washington, Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Anthony Lynn with the Los Angeles Chargers and Romeo Crennel, who is an interim head coach with the Houston Texans.

Andrew Berry of the Browns and Chris Grier of the Dolphins are the NFL's only Black general managers.

The league is hoping that this incentive helps those numbers rise in the future.

