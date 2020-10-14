SI.com
Podcast: Protecting Joe Burrow, A.J. Green and Evaluating the Bengals' Coaching Staff

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow, Joe Goodberry and I discuss the Bengals' inability to protect Joe Burrow, A.J. Green's situation, plus we evaluate the coaching staff and talk about what needs to change moving forward. 

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

