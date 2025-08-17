Possible Trade Could Solve Cincinnati Bengals' Biggest Weakness Ahead of Regular Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are entering a season where they have clear aspirations of starting fast and contending for a championship.
They want Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase to immediately pick up where they left off last season. However there is one position on offense that has more questions than answers: guard.
The team signed veteran Lucas Patrick to a one-year deal in March. He's the favorite to start at right guard. It is painfully apparent so far in camp and preseason however, that he is much more valuable as a backup rather than a starter.
Fans and insiders have been calling for the team to sign another veteran guard due to names like Dalton Risner and Shaq Mason still being available, though it is evidently clear that the Bengals are not interested in any of the remaining free agents on the offensive line.
Would they make a trade instead?
Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic recently posted a column laying out three moves that could stabilize the Bengals clear deficiencies, and one of those moves included acquiring former first round guard Cole Strange from the New England Patriots.
Strange would be a solid addition to the offensive line room and a notable upgrade to potentially start at right guard. He also has experience with Bengals offensive line coach Scott Peters. Peters was in New England last season.
The risk of this possible move comes from a patellar injury he suffered in 2023 which resulted in him missing most of the 2024 campaign. He is a superbly athletic offensive linemen, but it is fair to wonder if that injury caused any of that athleticism to fade.
All that considered however, he is worth the risk for the Bengals and at worst provides depth that is as either on Patrick’s level or most likely better. Before his injury it appeared as though he was beginning to settle into the NFL. He has had wins against Steelers star Cam Heyward (Video Below).
Adding a 27-year-old like strange is the exact move the Bengals should consider with the start of the regular season just a few weeks away.
