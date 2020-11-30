Watch: Quinton Spain on the Bengals' Offensive Line, His Advice to Michael Jordan and Staying Motivated
Quinton Spain discusses his goals for the Bengals' five remaining games
CINCINNATI — Quinton Spain discusses his goals for the Bengals' final five games, plus he reveals the advice he gave to Michael Jordan, what he expects his role to be moving forward and how he plans to stay motivated. Watch his entire news conference at the top of this page.
