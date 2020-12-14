NFL News: Raiders Fire Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther

Rod Marinelli will take over as interim defensive coordinator

CINCINNATI — The Las Vegas Raiders fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther on Sunday night.

The Raiders allowed 456 yards in their 44-27 Week 14 loss to the Colts.

Las Vegas has lost three of their past four games. They've given up an average of 37.5 points over that span. They're 7-6 on the season.

Rod Marinelli will take over for Guenther, who spent most of his coaching career in Cincinnati.

Guenther served as an assistant on Marvin Lewis' staff from 2005-17. He was Cincinnati's defensive coordinator for four seasons (2014-17).

