Report: Lamar Jackson Turned Down $290 Million Offer From Ravens

The star quarterback didn't take the deal.

CINCINNATI — The Ravens were hoping to sign star quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term extension before the start of the 2022 season, but the former MVP turned down a $290 million offer according to ESPN's Chris Mortenson and Adam Schefter. 

Jackson will make $23 million this season and is set to become a free agent in March. The Ravens will likely use the franchise tag on him if they don't sign him to a new contract. 

This is just the latest in the rapidly developing quarterback market. The Bengals are monitoring the situation since Joe Burrow will become extension eligible next March.

