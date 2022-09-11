CINCINNATI — The Ravens were hoping to sign star quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term extension before the start of the 2022 season, but the former MVP turned down a $290 million offer according to ESPN's Chris Mortenson and Adam Schefter.

Jackson will make $23 million this season and is set to become a free agent in March. The Ravens will likely use the franchise tag on him if they don't sign him to a new contract.

This is just the latest in the rapidly developing quarterback market. The Bengals are monitoring the situation since Joe Burrow will become extension eligible next March.

