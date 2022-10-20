CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense appears to be getting better and better as the season moves forward and Joe Burrow is a big reason why.

The star quarterback threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in Cincinnati's Week 6 win over the Saints. It was his best game of the season.

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had big time praise for Burrow during a recent appearance on the Bill Simmons podcast.

“I love watching Joe,” Fitzpatrick said when asked which young quarterback he enjoys watching the most. “I really like him, the way he plays without fear, in terms of taking those shots down the field and even hanging onto it [the ball] for an extra second and even taking a shot [hit] while letting go of the ball. I really like the way he plays.”

Fiztpatrick is part of Amazon's Thursday Night Football Coverage, which means he talked with Burrow after Cincinnati's Week 4 win over Miami. He also played for the Bengals for two seasons (2007-08).

Listen to Simmons' entire interview with Fitzpatrick here.

