Steelers proceeding with game preparations as Titans suspend operations due to positive COVID-19 tests

CINCINNATI — The Steelers are supposed to play the Titans on Sunday in Nashville in a battle of two undefeated teams.



The game is in question after three Tennessee players and five player personnel staffers tested positive for COVID-19 according to NFL Network.

"Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus," the Titans said in a statement. "Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow."

ESPN's Diana Russini reports that the Titans will not be allowed in their building until Saturday. Everything will be done remotely up until that point.

The Vikings, who lost to the Titans on Sunday, have also shut down their facility.

Despite the positive tests, the NFL informed the Steelers that they should continue to prepare for Sunday's game in Nashville.

"We have been in contact with the NFL regarding the positive COVID-19 tests with the Tennessee Titans," the Steelers said in a statement. "We have been informed to proceed with our game preparations for Sunday's game until we are informed otherwise."

This is a big test for the league, who has avoided any significant coronavirus outbreaks up until this point.

Individual players have tested positive for COVID-19, but no organization has had eight people test positive on the same day.

It was going to happen at some point. It's up to the NFL and the Players Association to make sure all three teams — the Titans, Vikings and Steelers — can return to the field safely.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!