NFL News: Steelers-Ravens Postponed Until Sunday Afternoon

CINCINNATI — The NFL has postponed Thursday's matchup between the Steelers and Ravens. The two teams will play on Sunday afternoon.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the league said in a statement.

The Ravens are dealing with multiple positive COVID-19 tests within their organization. Both players and staff members have tested positive.

Pittsburgh players are upset about the decision according to Rapoport. Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gave his thoughts shortly after the annoucement.

"First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together," he tweeted. "Now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh."

The Steelers are hoping to stay undefeated. They're 10-0 this season, which includes a 28-24 win over the Ravens in Week 8. Baltimore enters with a 6-4 record. They've lost two games in a row.

They had seven players test positive within the past three days, including Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins.

The Bengals play the Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 15. They host the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium for their season-finale on Jan. 3.

The postponement means there will only be two Thanksgiving Day games this season. The Texans play the Lions in Detroit and the Cowboys host Washington.

The action starts with Detroit-Houston at 12:30. Dallas-Washington will start at 4:30.

