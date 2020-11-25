NewsAll Bengals+
Search

NFL News: Steelers-Ravens Postponed Until Sunday Afternoon

Steelers-Ravens Postponed Until Sunday Afternoon
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The NFL has postponed Thursday's matchup between the Steelers and Ravens. The two teams will play on Sunday afternoon. 

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the league said in a statement. 

The Ravens are dealing with multiple positive COVID-19 tests within their organization. Both players and staff members have tested positive. 

Pittsburgh players are upset about the decision according to Rapoport. Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gave his thoughts shortly after the annoucement.

"First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together," he tweeted. "Now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh."

The Steelers are hoping to stay undefeated. They're 10-0 this season, which includes a 28-24 win over the Ravens in Week 8. Baltimore enters with a 6-4 record. They've lost two games in a row. 

They had seven players test positive within the past three days, including Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins. 

The Bengals play the Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 15. They host the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium for their season-finale on Jan. 3. 

The postponement means there will only be two Thanksgiving Day games this season. The Texans play the Lions in Detroit and the Cowboys host Washington. 

The action starts with Detroit-Houston at 12:30. Dallas-Washington will start at 4:30. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Nov 1, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) fights for extra yards as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Steelers-Ravens Postponed Until Sunday Afternoon

Nov 22, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Rams' Big Win, Burrow's Injury and Why Dalton and the Cowboys Could Make Playoff Push

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Ryan Finley Experiment Appears to be Over Following Bengals' Decision to Start Brandon Allen

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) stays loose between drills during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
News

Report: Brandon Allen to Start at Quarterback For Bengals

Nov 8, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson Offers to Help Joe Burrow Get Past Injury

Aug 29, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Alex McGough (2) throws a pass before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Bengals Worked Out Two Quarterbacks on Tuesday

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo observe practice during Cincinnati Bengals minicamp practice, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp June 13
News

Podcast: The Bengals' Dysfunction, a Midweek Mailbag and Willie Anderson's Good News

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) prior to being carted off the field after injuring his left knee in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals 'Encouraged' By MRI of Joe Burrow's Knee

Oct 6, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Geno Atkins Announces Third Annual Atkins Week of Giving Thanks