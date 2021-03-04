BREAKING: Steelers Sign Ben Roethlisberger to Contract for 2021 Season

Ben Roethlisberger is back. The 39-year-old will return to the Steelers for the 2021 season. He officially signed his contract on Thursday.

"It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization," Roethlisberger said in a statement. "I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success. I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go."

The Steelers got off to an 11-0 start in 2020, before dropping five of their final six games, including a loss in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs to the Browns.

Roethlisberger missed the entire 2019 season with an elbow injury, but returned to the field this past season and posted quality numbers. He completed 65.6% of his passes for 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games this season.

He was set to make $19 million in salary, which included a $41 million cap hit. The Steelers were able to re-work his contract to keep him around for an 18th season.

"We are excited we were able to come to an agreement with Ben Roethlisberger on a new contract for him to return to the Steelers in 2021," General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert said in a statement. "We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team. Our goal remains the same—to put together a roster that will compete for another championship. We are happy that Ben will be one of our leaders to help us accomplish that goal."

The Steelers have multiple key players set to hit free agency, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bud Dupree.

