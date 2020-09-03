Brooklyn Nets hire legendary guard Steve Nash to be head coach

CINCINNATI — Steve Nash is one of the greatest point guards of all-time. The Hall of Famer won back-to-back MVP's and was an eight-time All-Star.

Now he'll get to coach Kyrie Irving and Kevin During in Brooklyn.

Nash signed a four-year contract to be the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jacque Vaughn will be Nash's top assistant. He was Brooklyn's interim head coach after they moved on from Kenny Atkinson earlier this season.

Nash has done some consulting work with the Golden State Warriors. He's been able to watch Steve Kerr and worked with Durant during his time with Golden State.

Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks have been "aggressive" in recruiting Nash to be the next head coach of the Nets according to Woknarowski.

Nash, 46, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. He played for the Mavericks, Suns and Lakers during his NBA career.

Nash famously led the 'seven seconds or less' offense with the Suns in the mid-2000's. He led the NBA is assists five times. He won back-to-back MVP's in 2004 and 2005. He was the third point guard in league history to receive that honor and first Canadian to be named MVP.

He enters a tough situation with the Nets. There will be pressure to win right away with Durant and Irving on the roster.

Multiple teams have expressed interest in Nash in the past, but this must've been an opportunity that he couldn't pass up.