Titans Release Former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Butler

CINCINNATI — Plenty of veteran players across the NFL are expected to be released in the coming days as teams work to free up as much cap space as they can.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler became the latest victim on Tuesday afternoon as the Titans release the former Super Bowl MVP.

Tennessee saves more than $10 million against the cap, as they try to build a younger secondary. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Butler becomes a free agent for the second time in his career.

He appeared in all 16 games for the Titans in 2020, finishing with 100 tackles, four interceptions and 14 passes defensed. He's still a solid cover corner, despite being on the wrong side of 30.

Butler joins a free agent market that will likely include Bengals cornerback William Jackson III and Seahawks defensive back Shaquill Griffin.

Butler spent the first four seasons of his career in New England, before signing with Tennessee in 2018. He's free to sign with another team before free agency officially opens. Jackson and Griffin are limited to negotiations with their current teams until the legal tampering period begins on March 15.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a WILD trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Georgia Corner Runs Blazing 40-yard dash ahead of NFL Draft

Two Veteran O-Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market

Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency

Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook