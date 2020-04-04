AllBengals
Report: Trump says NFL regular season should start on time

James Rapien

On a conference call with major league sports commissioners, President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL will start on time in September, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski.

The report also says that Trump hopes fans will be able to return to stadiums and arenas by September. 

The call included 12 major sports commissioners and executives from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, WNBA, WWE, the PGA Tour, UFC, IndyCar, LPGA and Breeders Cup.

According to the report, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that the league would "love to lead the way in starting the economy once they're given the 'green light' from public health officials. 

The NBA was the first league to suspend play on March 11. 

The NFL is still planning to start on time, but they know that might not be realistic. 

"The reality is none of us know those facts for certain right now," NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills told NFL.com. "As long as we're still in a place where when a single individual tests positive for the virus that you have to quarantine every single person who was in contact with them in any shape, form or fashion, then I don't think you can begin to think about reopening a team sport."

The NFL Draft is still scheduled for April 23-25, but all 32 teams could end up making their picks from remote locations and not their own facilities.   

Here's a complete list of participants that were on the call: 

President Donald Trump

Kellyanne Conway, Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor

Andrew Giuliani, Special Assistant to the President and Associate Direcor of the Office of Public Liaison

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

NFL Commissioner Gary Bettman

MLS Commissioner Don Garber

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert 

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan

WWE President Vince McMahon

UFC President Dana White

IndyCar owner Roger Penske

LPGA Tour Commissioner Michael Whan

Breeders Cup President Drew Fleming

