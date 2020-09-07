Check out the two newest Bengals players in uniform

CINCINNATI — The Bengals traded linebacker Austin Calitro to the Broncos in exchange for defensive tackle Christian Covington.

Covington is entering is sixth NFL season. He'll join a defensive line rotation that will include Geno Atkins, D.J. Reader and Mike Daniels.

Cincinnati also claimed second-year guard Deion 'Shaq' Calhoun, who was waived by the Dolphins on Saturday.

Learn more about both players here and see them in Bengals stripes below.

Christian Covington (Jersey swap done by Jacob Haugh) Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports