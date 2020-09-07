SI.com
AllBengals
Check out the two newest Bengals players in uniform

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals traded linebacker Austin Calitro to the Broncos in exchange for defensive tackle Christian Covington. 

Covington is entering is sixth NFL season. He'll join a defensive line rotation that will include Geno Atkins, D.J. Reader and Mike Daniels. 

Cincinnati also claimed second-year guard Deion 'Shaq' Calhoun, who was waived by the Dolphins on Saturday. 

Learn more about both players here and see them in Bengals stripes below.

Aug 18, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Christian Covington (95) on the sideline during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Christian Covington (Jersey swap done by Jacob Haugh)Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive guard Shaq Calhoun (62) jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Shaq Calhoun (Jersey swap done by Jacob Haugh)Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
