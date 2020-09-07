Check out the two newest Bengals players in uniform
James Rapien
CINCINNATI — The Bengals traded linebacker Austin Calitro to the Broncos in exchange for defensive tackle Christian Covington.
Covington is entering is sixth NFL season. He'll join a defensive line rotation that will include Geno Atkins, D.J. Reader and Mike Daniels.
Cincinnati also claimed second-year guard Deion 'Shaq' Calhoun, who was waived by the Dolphins on Saturday.
Learn more about both players here and see them in Bengals stripes below.