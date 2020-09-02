CINCINNATI — Former Bengals and current Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert will pay tribute to David Dorn on his helmet this season.

The former St. Louis police captain was shot and killed while trying to protect his friend’s pawn shop on June 2. The city was experiencing protests and vandalism following George Floyd's death. Dorn was on the St. Louis police force for 38 years. He retired in 2007.

"Got some very good news from former Bengals player/current Jaguars player Tyler Eifert that he will honor fallen police officer David Dorn on his helmet," Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou tweeted on Monday. "Always been a fan of Tyler’s and God bless him!"

Eifert signed a two-year deal, $9.5 million deal with Jacksonville this season after spending the first seven years of his career in Cincinnati. He had 43 receptions for 436 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The Bengals selected Eifert in the first-round (23rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. He never lived up to his full potential due to injuries, but always made a difference when he was on the field.

Eifert finished with 52 receptions for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2015. He made the Pro Bowl that year and helped the Bengals post a 12-4 record. He appeared in all 16 games in 2019, which was a step in the right direction.

The NFL announced in June that it was going to allow players to wear decals on their helmet to honor victims of systemic racism and police violence.

