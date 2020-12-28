NFL News: Washington Releases Former First Round Pick Dwayne Haskins

CINCINNATI — The Washington Football Team released quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Monday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 23-year-old was drafted just 20 months ago. He was benched on Sunday during Washington's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Haskins completed 14-of-28 passes for 154 yards and two interceptions before being pulled in the fourth quarter.

"You sign up for this job, so it is what it is," Haskins said after the game. "Sometimes being human isn't enough. You've got to own up to your responsibilities and mistakes and put your best foot forward and pray for an opportunity. You never know when you'll get another one."

Alex Smith is expected to start this week against Philadelphia with a playoff spot on the line. He's currently dealing with a calf injury, but the veteran is expected to be ready to play.

Washington will be NFC East champions with a win. If they lose, then Andy Dalton and the Cowboys could sneak into the playoffs.

Haskins was the 15th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. He posted a 3-10 record in 13 starts. The 23-year-old had 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 career games.

Haskins is now be subject to waivers. If a team claims him, they'll be on the hook for $4.266 million in guaranteed salary for the 2021-22 seasons, which isn't much for a former first-round pick.

If there's a coach that thinks he can unlock Haskins' potential, then it's a small price to pay. If no one claims him, then he'll become a free agent.

