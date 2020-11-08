Washington Quarterback Kyle Allen Suffers Gruesome Injury Against Giants

CINCINNATI — Washington quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a gruesome left leg/ankle injury in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

The injury occurred when Jabrill Peppers trips Allen in his attempt to sack the Washington quarterback.

Trainers put Allen's left leg in a cast and he was carted off the field. He was diagnosed with a dislocated ankle and a "small" fracture according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Alex Smith entered the game following the injury. Watch the clip below.