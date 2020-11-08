SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Washington Quarterback Kyle Allen Suffers Gruesome Injury Against Giants

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Washington quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a gruesome left leg/ankle injury in Sunday's game against the New York Giants. 

The injury occurred when Jabrill Peppers trips Allen in his attempt to sack the Washington quarterback. 

Trainers put Allen's left leg in a cast and he was carted off the field. He was diagnosed with a dislocated ankle and a "small" fracture according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

Alex Smith entered the game following the injury. Watch the clip below. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: The Bengals Deal With Their First Regular Season COVID-19 Cases and a Chat With 'The Bengalorian'

The Cincinnati Bengals Deal With Their First Regular Season COVID-19 Cases and a Chat With 'The Bengalorian'

James Rapien

Watch: A Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Offensive Line

A Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' Offensive Line

James Rapien

Three Players That Should be in Your Fantasy Lineups on Sunday

Three Players That Should be in Your Fantasy Football Lineups on Sunday

James Rapien

Midseason Review: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Rookies

Midseason Review: A Breakdown of the Cincinnati Bengals' Rookies

NicoleZembrodt

Browns Place Baker Mayfield on COVID-19 Reserve List

Cleveland Browns Place Baker Mayfield on COVID-19 Reserve List

James Rapien

Pigskin Pick'em: My Week 9 Picks For Every NFL Game

Pigskin Pick'em: Week 9 Picks For Every NFL Game

James Rapien

NFL News: Ravens Move Dez Bryant to 53-Man Roster, Could Be Activated Sunday

Baltimore Ravens Move Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant to 53-Man Roster

James Rapien

Bengals Safety Jessie Bates Fined $20K for Hit on Titans Wide Receiver Adam Humphries

Cincinnati Bengals Safety Jessie Bates Fined $20K for Hit on Tennessee Titans Wide Receiver Adam Humphries

James Rapien

Phil Simms on Joe Burrow's Play: 'It's So Above Where I Was Probably Ever in My Career'

Phil Simms praises Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Chad Johnson Weighs in on Tee Higgins' Potential

Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson Weighs in on Tee Higgins' Potential

James Rapien