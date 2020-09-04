Washington to release Adrian Peterson, the future Hall of Famer plans to keep playing

CINCINNATI — The Washington Football Team is going to release legendary running back Adrian Peterson according to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Netwrok.

Peterson, 35, appeared to emerge as the most-likely starter after Derrius Guice was release, but the team is going young in the backfield.

They liked what they've seen from third-round pick Antonio Gibson, plus Bryce Love, Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic have also impressed during training camp.

Peterson was set to make $2.25 million in salary this season. Washington saves over $2.4 million in cap space by moving on from the veteran. It does cost them $750,000 in dead money against the cap.

Peterson plans to keep playing according to the report. He ran for 898 yards last season, averaging 4.3 yards-per-carry. He ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,216 rushing yards.

Only Emmitt Smith (18,355), Walter Peyton (16,726), Frank Gore (15,347) and Barry Sanders (15,269) ran for more yards.

There aren't many teams that could use a bruising back like Peterson that isn't known for catching the ball. New England kicked the tires on Leonard Fournette and signed Lamar Miller during training camp, so there's a chance that they kick the tires on Peterson.

Unfortunately, Washington didn't give Peterson much time to find a new home. Teams across the league will likely wait and see who gets cut before making any roster moves.

The good news is that depth is more important than ever this season due to COVID-19, so don't bury Peterson yet. He could find a new home over the next few weeks.

