AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

William Jackson III ranked among the NFL's top cornerbacks in man coverage

James Rapien

It's a big year for Bengals cornerback William Jackson III. The former first round pick showed plenty of promise in 2017, but his play has dropped off in each of the past two seasons. 

Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He has the talent to be a top cornerback in the NFL, but he struggled last season. 

Pro Football Focus gave him a 53.6 grade for his performance. He allowed 39 receptions on 67 targets in 2019. 

The 27-year-old has a chance to redeem himself this season. He'll have two new starters by his side, as the Bengals signed Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander in free agency. Jackson should benefit from having an improved supporting cast around him. 

Despite his struggles, he was still ranked among the best man-to-man cornerbacks in the league by Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire. Jackson was ninth on the list. 

"Not much went right for Cincinnati’s bottom-feeding defense in 2019, but Jackson was a rare standout in a positive sense," Farrar wrote. "Though he struggled with injuries in the second half of the season, an outstanding boundary cornerback who was negatively affected at times by some perplexing safety “help” looks, Jackson seemed more comfortable when he could just erase his target on his own. Last season, Jackson did allow one touchdown in man coverage (which the Bengals used on just 33% of their snaps), but aside from that, he gave up just 10 catches on 28 targets for 159 yards, and a Positive Play Rate of 32.1% — good for fourth-best in the league."

New additions on defense and a second year in Lou Anarumo's system gives Jackson a real shot of having a bounce back season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: What players are poised to have a breakout season, plus the national perception of the Bengals

What players are poised to have a breakout season, plus the national perception of the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

NFL owners table 4th-and-15 alternative to the onside kick, approve three new rules

The NFL has decided to table the 4th-and-15 proposal, make three rule changes

James Rapien

Podcast: The 4th-and-15 proposal, top 100 snubs and the Bengals' wide receivers

James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the 4th-and-15 proposal, the Cincinnati Bengals' best players not making a top 100 list and more

James Rapien

John Ross: An inside look at his struggles and what's next for the Bengals speedster

An inside look at John Ross' struggles and his path to redemption

James Rapien

Bengals brace for possible changes to onside kick with new 4th-and-15 proposal

The Bengals are preparing for a rule change that would all but eliminate the onside kick

James Rapien

Consistent praise for Joe Burrow bodes well for his future with the Bengals

Steady, consistent praise of Joe Burrow bodes well for the Bengals' future

James Rapien

Bengals projected to have third fewest wins in 2020 according to Football Power Index

The Bengals are projected to have the third fewest wins in the NFL this season according to ESPN's metric

James Rapien

Watch: The ultimate Auden Tate highlight reel

A closer look at Auden Tate's best highlights from high school, college and the NFL

James Rapien

Colin Cowherd says Joe Burrow is "going to get mauled this year"

The Bengals have their fair share of doubters entering the 2020 season

James Rapien

by

Shaftjohnson

Podcast: The latest on the NFL's reopening, Vonn Bell's comments on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' culture

James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the next phase of the NFL's reopening, Vonn Bell's praise for Joe Burrow and the Bengals' culture

James Rapien