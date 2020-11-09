SI.com
Watch: Zac Taylor on Two Players Testing Positive COVID-19, Adjusting Schematically and the Bengals' Confidence

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discussed Trae Waynes and Fred Johnson's positive COVID-19 tests and what it means for the team moving forward. He also talked about their confidence, what he learned about the offensive scheme during the bye week and more. Watch his entire news conference at the top of this page. 

