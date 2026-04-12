Bengals Coach Notes Amarius Mims Has 'License to Kill' in 2026 and Beyond

The Bengals are bringing back their entire starting offensive line this fall from the 2025 season, and Amarius Mims may be the best of the bunch once games kick off in early September.

The third-year player elevated his game in 2025 and has started every game of his career so far but two. He's tallied 1,885 total snaps played before his 24th birthday, a ton of reps to keep growing with inside of a massive 6-foot-7, 340-pound frame.

'License To Kill'

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) is congratulated by offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) after kicking a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Bengals offensive line coach Scott Peters discussed his next step with Bengals radio voice Dan Hoard this week on the Bengals Booth Podcast.

"Total domination. It's license to kill. I mean, seriously," Peters told Hoard. "I said last year, you've got to be greedy about how good you could be. Because, you know, there's very few humans walking planet Earth that have the potential and the talent, really the talent that he has, and has the makeup that he has, the ability athletically, the physical stature, the size, the power, the strength, the movement skills, and for him, it's time to really kind of let the world know.

"He's got a license to kill. Hey, you know, sometimes when you're a big guy growing up, everybody tells you, 'Hey, don't break anything. Hey, Amarius, break something man, let's go. It's time to go. You can push the limit. Man, we want to see what you can do.' So he's starting to see that, and I think that for him, just watching his ability shine through, and that's when the game becomes a lot of fun for him."

Mims really popped after the bye week last season as those reps grow more and more for the young talent. Entering his Age-24 season, Mims has a long runway to rise into the elite tier of NFL offensive tackles.

There is a high expectation for him this fall, along with director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, and the whole organization.

"It depends on which side you talk about," Tobin said in January about the team being close to contending from a talent standpoint. "We have emerging talent on defense. I don’t think we’re there. I think we have guys who can grow into being there. On offense, I’d put our talent up against any team in the league. It’s better than most. We’ve got to stay healthy, produce, and not score nine times for our opponent. I’d put it up against any team in the league. We feel like we’re a championship-caliber team. We’re 6-11. I’m 6-11. How could you feel that way? You’re an idiot. That’s the way I feel."

For more on Mims' first few years in the NFL, check out our Youth Checkup on him here and the full show from Hoard below.

When I asked #Bengals O-line coach Scott Peters about Amarius Mims, he dropped the title of a James Bond movie.

Entire episode:https://t.co/4EUVjSyqgr pic.twitter.com/xswm0AbxmD — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) April 9, 2026

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