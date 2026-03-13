Bengals Reunion in Play as Joe Flacco is Running Out of Landing Spots

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a few big moves to bolster their defense this offseason. They added Boye Mafe from the Seattle Seahawks and Bryan Cook from the Kansas City Chiefs in the early stages of free agency this week.

They've lost a few free agents, too. But they still have a few key players on the market that they could look to re-sign or replace in the coming days.

Joe Flacco is one of those and he's running out of potential starting gigs to compete for.

Joe Flacco Running Out Of Starting Gigs To Pursue

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) runs for the sideline after throwing a pick-six to New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flacco seemed eager to leave the Bengals in search of a starting gig. But the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have all seemingly found their new quarterbacks this offseason.

That leaves the Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers looking for quarterbacks. Alas, the Steelers are hopeful that Aaron Rodgers will return. The Browns could be content with a quarterback room of Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel.

Does this mean the Bengals could end up retaining Flacco?

Could Joe Flacco End Up Back With The Bengals?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) stands on the sideline in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With this turn of events, the Bengals have a chance to retain Flacco as their backup quarterback.

Flacco seemingly enjoyed his time with the Bengals and Cincinnati could be willing to invest in him as Joe Burrow's backup.

Having a backup quarterback is crucial in the NFL, especially with a quarterback who has an injury history like Burrow's.

Flacco quickly became a fan favorite for the Bengals. There's a chance he ends up competing for a job with one of the quarterback-needy teams. But if he ends up signing to be a backup, the Bengals could be his top choice.

