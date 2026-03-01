Bengals Rival Picking In Top 10 Reportedly Eyeing Quarterback Talent

CINCINNATI — The Browns are reportedly interested in drafting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. It could help the Bengals land a better talent with Cleveland picking at No. 6 and Cincinnati at No. 10.

Simpson is a borderline first-round prospectn this April. He is ranked 32nd on the Mock Draft Database's consensus big board and second among quarterbacks behind Fernando Mendoza.

"Even before his terrific combine workout Sunday, I was told that quarterback Ty Simpson will be drafted earlier than most presently predict," Pauline wrote for Essentially Sports. "Some believe he could end up in the top-12 selections. It was reported by other outlets before the combine that the Cleveland Browns have an interest in the former Alabama quarterback, and I am told they are doing extensive work on Simpson."

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cincinnati is doing extensive work on its own targets at No. 10 overall. Director of player personnel Duke Tobin and the rest of the front office are trying to fill needs in free agency to take the best player available in the first round.

"In general, what I prefer is staying with the bucket of players we evaluate as worthy of that pick and not going down," Tobin said this week. "It’s a conversation about whether need is more important. If there’s a glaring player we evaluated that we believe is at a level higher than everyone else, you probably just go with that guy. In a year, that might be something that looked really smart. In the past, we’ve done that. Whit (Andrew Whitworth) was that way.

"He was the best player available, and we took him. When we have a guy like that who stands out on our board, we’re normally not going to pass. There are times when maybe we had guys at the bottom of a bucket and guys at the top of a bucket, and we went with immediate need. It’s always a temptation. When we do that, and it doesn’t work out, that’s my fault. Our philosophy is we want guys worthy of the pick we’re making."

Check out the full article from Pauline here.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter, accessing more free coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals, delivered to YOU directly.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok